DouYu International: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 133.33% year over year to ($0.05), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $361,920,000 higher by 2.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $361,590,000.

Outlook

DouYu International Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/doyu/mediaframe/46293/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $20.54

52-week low: $3.37

Price action over last quarter: down 55.00%

Company Description

DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.

 

