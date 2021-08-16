Recap: DarioHealth Q2 Earnings

Shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.68), which beat the estimate of ($0.85).

Revenue of $5,261,000 rose by 194.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/46226/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $31.85

Company's 52-week low was at $10.01

Price action over last quarter: down 19.78%

Company Description

DarioHealth Corp is a digital health company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of patented and proprietary technology that provides consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smartphones and other mobile devices. The company's product, Dario Blood sugar monitor is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-featured software application combined with a blood glucose monitoring device. The group operates internationally and derives revenues from the sale of its Dario smart meter and related device-specific disposables test strip cartridges and lancets. The company generates the majority of the revenue by sales of its product.