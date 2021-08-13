Recap: ProPhase Labs Q2 Earnings

Shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1000.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $9,142,000 rose by 152.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ProPhase Labs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gZ64EDfs

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.04

52-week low: $2.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.35%

Company Overview

ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. Its products include TK supplements such as Legendz XL, Triple Edge XL, a daily energy and stamina booster, and Super ProstaFlow to support prostate and urinary health. The company's operating segment includes Diagnostic services and Consumer products. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer products segment.