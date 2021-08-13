Recap: Twin Disc Q4 Earnings

Shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) moved higher by 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1107.69% over the past year to ($1.57), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $66,204,000 higher by 11.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,650,000.

Guidance

Twin Disc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Twin Disc hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481674&tp_key=af8feb4248

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.20

52-week low: $4.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.01%

Company Profile

Twin Disc Inc is a United States-based firm engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products portfolio includes marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems.