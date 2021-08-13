Recap: Jaguar Health Q2 Earnings

Shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.27% year over year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $385,000 declined by 87.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,280,000.

Guidance

Jaguar Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487163&tp_key=b3a06aa039

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.47

52-week low: $0.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.87%

Company Profile

Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Its product Mytesi is a novel, first-in-class anti-secretory agent which has a basic normalizing effect locally on the gut, and this mechanism of action has the potential to benefit multiple disorders.