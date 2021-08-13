 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Fangdd Network Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) rose 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 866.67% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $62,200,000 declined by 40.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $114,410,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $38,720,000 and $46,464,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rbjn6qx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.97

Company's 52-week low was at $1.67

Price action over last quarter: down 47.18%

Company Description

Fangdd Network Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It is engaged in the provision of real estate information services through its online platform which also offers integrated marketing services for individual customers, real estate developers, and agents in China. Its SaaS-based solutions help real estate agents to connect with essential business resources, including customers, property listings, capital and transaction data. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Base commission from transactions in China.

 

