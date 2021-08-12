Boxlight: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) rose 20.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 300.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $46,754,000 rose by 497.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $40,260,000.

Guidance

Boxlight hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $60,000,000 and $60,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/42424

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.80

Company's 52-week low was at $1.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.86%

Company Profile

Boxlight Corp is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market. The company produces and distributes interactive technologies including Flat panels, Projectors, Whiteboards and Peripheral. It offers comprehensive services to clients and customers, including installation, training, consulting and maintenance. The company sells its products in various countries and generates revenue from the sale of software and interactive displays to the educational market.