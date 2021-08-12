Recap: Ducommun Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) decreased 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 54.17% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $160,192,000 up by 8.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $158,640,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ducommun hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r9q7xjbn

Technicals

52-week high: $65.40

52-week low: $30.76

Price action over last quarter: down 3.67%

Company Description

Ducommun Inc is a leading global provider of engineering & manufacturing services for high-performance products & high-cost-of failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical & other industries. The company's reportable segments are Structural Systems & Electronic Systems. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components & assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic & electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets including aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, & other end-use markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Systems.