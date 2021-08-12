SenesTech: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) fell 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 83.05% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $160,000 rose by 125.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $90,000.

Outlook

SenesTech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SenesTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://senestech.investorroom.com/events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.20

Company's 52-week low was at $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.75%

Company Profile

SenesTech Inc is a United States-based biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets, and food markets.