Recap: Standex International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) moved higher by 0.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 115.38% over the past year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $176,435,000 higher by 26.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $173,580,000.

Guidance

Standex International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Standex International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $108.17

52-week low: $54.67

Price action over last quarter: down 5.41%

Company Description

Standex International Corp is a US-based firm. It engages in manufacturing a variety of products and services for several commercial and industrial markets. It has five segments that include Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics. With its business spread majorly in the US most of the company revenues come from Food Service Equipment business that primarily offering refrigeration solutions, cooking solutions, and specialty solutions.