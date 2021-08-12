Pampa Energia: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) moved higher by 2.4% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3133.33% over the past year to $1.94, which missed the estimate of $1.99.

Revenue of $346,000,000 decreased by 23.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $276,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Pampa Energia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pampa Energia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.95

Company's 52-week low was at $9.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.92%

Company Description

Pampa Energia SA and its subsidiaries are engaged in the Energy business. The operating business segments of the firm are are Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Refining and Distribution, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Distribution of energy.