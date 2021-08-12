 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PGT Innovations Stock Falls After Mixed Q2 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
PGT Innovations Stock Falls After Mixed Q2 Results
  • PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTIreported second-quarter sales growth of 41% year-over-year to $285.5 million, +29% on an organic basis, beats the analyst consensus of $284.17 million.
  • Order entries increased by 35% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.18 from $0.21 in 2Q20 and missed the consensus of $0.31.
  • Gross profit increased 30% to $97 million and the gross margin contracted by 270 bps to 34%.
  • The operating income increased by 147.6% Y/Y to $21.26 million, and the margin expanded by around 325 bps to 7.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.2% Y/Y to $35.81 million, and margin contracted by 460 bps to 12.5%.
  • PGT Innovations expects that price increases and the benefits from increased efficiencies will improve margins in both the third and fourth quarters.
  • FY21 Outlook: PGT Innovations expects net sales of $1.1 billion - $1.2 billion (prior $1.05 billion - $1.125 billion), versus the consensus of $1.12 billion.
  • EBITDA of $160 million - $190 million (prior $175 million - $194 million).
  • Price Action: PGTI shares closed lower by 5.93% at $22.38 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PGTI)

Recap: PGT Innovations Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com