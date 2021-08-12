Why Hims & Hers Health Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

Hims & Hers Health reported a quarterly earnings loss of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $60.7 million, which beat the estimate of $56.49 million.

Hims & Hers Health expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $69 million to $71 million versus the estimate of $58.31 million.

"This was a quarter of very strong execution, as we continued to drive consistent organic revenue growth across our business, from our core categories to the newer mental health services. We also heavily invested in key infrastructure and differentiated technologies," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care.

Price Action: Hims & Hers Health has traded as high as $25.40 and as low as $7.24 since it went public in January.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 8.78% at $8.23.