Fossil Group Stock Shines After Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSLreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 58.7% year-on-year, to $410.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $333.50 million. Net sales improved 51% on a constant currency basis.
  • Sales in the Americas increased 64% Y/Y, and mainland China saw a 38% rise on a constant currency basis.
  • Gross margin shrank 30 basis points to 54.0%, while gross profit increased 57.7% Y/Y to $221.8 million.
  • Operating expenses rose 16.9% Y/Y to $207.5 million.
  • The operating margin was 3.48%, and operating income for the quarter was $14.3 million.
  • The company held $252 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Loss per share of $(0.02) included restructuring charges of $0.09 per share.
  • "We are encouraged by improving consumer demand in our largest markets and our core category of traditional watches," said CEO Kosta Kartsotis.
  • Outlook: Fossil raised FY21 sales growth outlook to 14%-17% Y/Y (prior 12% - 16%).
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EBITDA margin growth of 6% - 8% (prior 5% - 7%).
  • For Q3, it expects worldwide net sales to increase 5% - 10% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: FOSL shares are trading higher by 8.67% at $13.91 on the last check Thursday.

