 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canadian Solar Q3 Outlook Lags Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Canadian Solar Q3 Outlook Lags Consensus
  • Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 105% year-on-year to $1.43 billion at par with the analyst consensus.
  • An increase in module shipments and average selling price (ASP), growth in beyond-module sales, and a higher revenue contribution from battery storage shipments drove the Q/Q growth of 31%. 
  • Total module shipments increased 26% Y/Y to 3.66 GW at the top end of 3.5 GW - 3.7 GW guidance.
  • Margin: The gross margin contracted 830 bps to 12.9%, exceeding thea company guidance of 9.5% - 10.5%
  • CSI Solar's gross margin declined 910 bps to 13.1%. Global Energy's gross margin reduced 610 bps to 4.2%.
  • EPS of $0.18 beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.30).
  • Canadian Solar used $61 million in operating cash flow and held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Canadian Solar is likely to benefit from demand for its solar and battery storage projects driven by the low cost of capital market players. It has a global solar project pipeline of 22 GW and a global battery storage project pipeline of 19 GWh. 
  • Outlook: Canadian Solar sees Q3 revenue between $1.2 billion - $1.4 billion below the analyst consensus of $1.62 billion. The company expects total module shipments between 3.8 GW - 4.0 GW. It considers a gross margin between 14% - 16%.
  • Canadian Solar reiterated FY21 revenue between $5.6 billion - $6.0 billion compared to the analyst consensus of $5.9 billion. The company lowered the total module shipment guidance from 18 GW - 20 GW to 16 GW - 17 GW.  
  • Price Action: CSIQ shares traded lower by 0.05% at $41.46 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSIQ)

Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Canadian Solar
Analyzing Canadian Solar's Unusual Options Activity
Canadian Solar Scoops First Energy Storage Project In Colombia Of 45 MWh
Canadian Solar Bags 86 MWp In Japan Solar Auction
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com