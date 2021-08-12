Recap: Celsius Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 150.00% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $65,073,000 higher by 116.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $53,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Celsius Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Celsius Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/investors/

Technicals

52-week high: $83.00

52-week low: $17.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.04%

Company Description

Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavours including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavours such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce websites.