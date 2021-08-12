Brookfield Asset Mgmt: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.88% over the past year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $18,286,000,000 higher by 42.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,780,000,000.

Guidance

Brookfield Asset Mgmt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ2-2021

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.83

52-week low: $29.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.69%

Company Description

Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.