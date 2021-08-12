Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.92% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $1,258,000,000 up by 28.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Guidance

Kelly Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2kepmke

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.98

Company's 52-week low was at $15.56

Price action over last quarter: down 6.71%

Company Description

Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into three business segments namely Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions ("GTS") and International Staffing. It provides staffing solutions through its branch networks in Americas and International operations and also provides a suite of innovative talent fulfilment and outcome-based solutions through GTS segment. Americas Staffing generates maximum revenue from its operations.