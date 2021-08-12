 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Broadridge Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.86% year over year to $2.19, which were in line with the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $1,532,000,000 up by 12.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.28 and $6.51.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oeyeavhc

Price Action

52-week high: $175.22

Company's 52-week low was at $126.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.29%

Company Profile

Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.

 

Related Articles (BR)

Broadridge Financial's Debt Overview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Broadridge Financial Solutions Acquires Cloud-Based ECS Assets From Jordan & Jordan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com