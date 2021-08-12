Broadridge Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 1.86% year over year to $2.19, which were in line with the estimate of $2.19.
Revenue of $1,532,000,000 up by 12.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.28 and $6.51.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oeyeavhc
Price Action
52-week high: $175.22
Company's 52-week low was at $126.77
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.29%
Company Profile
Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.
