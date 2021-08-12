Recap: Opera Q2 Earnings
Shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 147.06% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
Revenue of $60,161,000 rose by 8.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,840,000.
Guidance
Opera sees Q3 sales of $63 million-$65 million and FY21 sales of $242 million-$247 million.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7s8q9n44
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $13.93
Company's 52-week low was at $7.57
Price action over last quarter: down 15.79%
Company Overview
Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.
