Recap: Opera Q2 Earnings

Shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 147.06% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $60,161,000 rose by 8.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,840,000.

Guidance

Opera sees Q3 sales of $63 million-$65 million and FY21 sales of $242 million-$247 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7s8q9n44

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.93

Company's 52-week low was at $7.57

Price action over last quarter: down 15.79%

Company Overview

Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.