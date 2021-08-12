Recap: Schrodinger Q2 Earnings

Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 880.00% over the past year to ($0.49), which missed the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $29,784,000 higher by 28.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $29,880,000.

Outlook

Schrodinger said it sees FY21 sales of $124 million-$142million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zpfykcja

Price Action

52-week high: $117.00

52-week low: $46.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.57%

Company Overview

Schrodinger Inc is a healthcare-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. Schrodinger generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.