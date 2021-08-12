 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: GrowGeneration Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) fell 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.33% year over year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $125,885,000 up by 189.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,690,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $455,000,000 and $475,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.growgeneration.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/6708/q2-2021-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $67.75

Company's 52-week low was at $8.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.80%

Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The firm is a marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, ventilation systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening.

 

