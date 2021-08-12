Recap: GrowGeneration Q2 Earnings
Shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) fell 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 83.33% year over year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $125,885,000 up by 189.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,690,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $455,000,000 and $475,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.growgeneration.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/6708/q2-2021-earnings-conference-call
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $67.75
Company's 52-week low was at $8.55
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.80%
Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The firm is a marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, ventilation systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening.
