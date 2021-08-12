 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Middleby: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 283.64% year over year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $2.04.

Revenue of $808,773,000 higher by 71.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $803,170,000.

Outlook

The Middleby hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The Middleby hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vym4v3jn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $196.49

52-week low: $85.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.96%

Company Overview

The Middleby Corporation manufactures and services a wide range of foodservice equipment, food preparation and packaging, and premium kitchen equipment. It offers various ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, processing solutions, freezers, and other applications to help prepare meals. The company has three principal business segments: Commercial foodservice equipment (majority of total revenue); Food processing equipment, and Residential kitchen equipment. It markets products and supplies under numerous brands, and typically provides after-sales support. The majority of revenue derives from the United States and Canada, but the company does sell to various regions around the world.

 

Related Articles (MIDD)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Why Welbilt Shares Fell Today
Middleby Acquires Residential Appliance Brand Novy For Undisclosed Sum
A Look Into The Middleby's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com