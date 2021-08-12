 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iQIYI: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.57% year over year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $1,200,000,000 higher by 20.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,180,000,000 and $1,250,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

52-week high: $28.97

Company's 52-week low was at $10.12

Price action over last quarter: down 21.15%

Company Overview

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

Understanding iQIYI's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding iQIYI's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: iQIYI
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: iQIYI
Unusual Options Activity Insight: iQIYI
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com