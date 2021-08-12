EXCLUSIVE: Golden Matrix Q2 Sales Jumps 200%, Kicks Off Launch Of Aggregate Gaming System
- Gaming technology company Golden Matrix Group Inc (OTC: GMGI) reports Q2 FY21 sales tripled to over $3 million from $1.05 million a year ago.
- Additionally, Golden Matrix has begun to roll out its aggregate gaming system with its first gaming operator in Asia-Pacific. Another 14 operators will be integrated shortly.
- The aggregate system, labeled GMX-Ag, offers a portfolio of over 10,000 gaming products on one single platform.
- The system can be integrated with gaming operators' existing business systems and simultaneously provide other features such as content aggregation, player acquisition, and retention tools.
- The platform enables GMGI to roll out its White Label Turnkey solutions to gaming operators globally.
- The GMX-Ag platform will feature a full suite of iGaming products comprising casino, sportsbook, lottery, and live gaming.
- Sports betting software and trading services provider, Amelco UK Limited, will provide the sportsbook component for the GMX-Ag platform.
- CEO Brian Goodman said that the GMX-Ag platform's deployment would have a significant positive impact on revenue growth.
- Price Action: GMGI shares closed at $6.73 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs casino sports bettingEarnings News Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga