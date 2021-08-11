Recap: CACI International Q4 Earnings

Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) moved higher by 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 55.98% year over year to $5.74, which beat the estimate of $5.56.

Revenue of $1,564,000,000 up by 4.55% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $18.00 and $18.83.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,200,000,000 and $6,400,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $270.73

52-week low: $198.46

Price action over last quarter: down 1.84%

Company Profile

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization/transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The firm conducts its operations through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.