Recap: Conifer Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:39pm   Comments
Shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) rose 44.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 900.00% year over year to ($0.40), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $24,838,000 up by 14.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $25,770,000.

Guidance

Conifer Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Conifer Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.00

52-week low: $2.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.36%

Company Profile

Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment. Commercial lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, and taverns. The Personal lines segment offers coverage for low-value dwelling and wind-exposed homeowners. Its revenues are derived from premiums earned, investment income, installment fees, policy issuance fees, and commission income.

 

