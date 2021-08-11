Inotiv: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) fell 1.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 87.50% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $22,892,000 up by 45.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Inotiv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bas2/mediaframe/46120/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.98

Company's 52-week low was at $17.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.77%

Company Description

Inotiv Inc is a pharmaceutical development company. It provides contract research services and monitoring instruments to pharmaceutical companies, drug development companies and medical research organizations. The company's products focuses on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market.