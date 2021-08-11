Revolution Medicines: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) fell 8.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 30.43% year over year to ($0.60), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).
Revenue of $8,698,000 decreased by 13.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,380,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 11, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ju4ez2sz
Technicals
52-week high: $56.18
52-week low: $24.46
Price action over last quarter: down 21.14%
Company Profile
Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's products include RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor, RAS(ON) portfolio, and SOS1 and 4EBP1/mTORC1 programs.
