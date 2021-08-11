Revolution Medicines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) fell 8.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 30.43% year over year to ($0.60), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $8,698,000 decreased by 13.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ju4ez2sz

Technicals

52-week high: $56.18

52-week low: $24.46

Price action over last quarter: down 21.14%

Company Profile

Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's products include RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor, RAS(ON) portfolio, and SOS1 and 4EBP1/mTORC1 programs.