Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) decreased 4.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 190.91% year over year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $4,355,000 rose by 383.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Blink Charging hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Blink Charging hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/41878

Technicals

52-week high: $64.50

Company's 52-week low was at $5.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.86%

Company Profile

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Its principal line of products and services are the Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network) and EV charging equipment (also known as electric vehicle supply equipment), and EV-related services.