AudioEye: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) fell 25.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.75% year over year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $6,021,000 higher by 13.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,130,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $6,100,000 and $6,300,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485282&tp_key=5269c846d1

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.37

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: down 37.95%

Company Overview

AudioEye Inc is an industry- leading software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.