Royal Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) moved higher by 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 96.23% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $168,027,000 higher by 40.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $153,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Royal Gold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $142.50

52-week low: $99.32

Price action over last quarter: down 3.87%

Company Overview

Royal Gold Inc enquires and manages precious metal royalties and streams, with a focus on gold. The company operates by purchasing a percentage of the metal produced from a mineral property for an initial payment, without assuming responsibility of mining operations. Similarly, precious metal streams are purchase agreements with mine operators providing the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment. Generally Royal Gold does not conduct any work on the properties in which it holds royalty and streaming assets. The company owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration royalties and streams, and the majority of group revenue is generated from Canada, Mexico, Chile, and the United States.