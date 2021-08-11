 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Royal Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) moved higher by 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 96.23% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $168,027,000 higher by 40.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $153,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Royal Gold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $142.50

52-week low: $99.32

Price action over last quarter: down 3.87%

Company Overview

Royal Gold Inc enquires and manages precious metal royalties and streams, with a focus on gold. The company operates by purchasing a percentage of the metal produced from a mineral property for an initial payment, without assuming responsibility of mining operations. Similarly, precious metal streams are purchase agreements with mine operators providing the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment. Generally Royal Gold does not conduct any work on the properties in which it holds royalty and streaming assets. The company owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration royalties and streams, and the majority of group revenue is generated from Canada, Mexico, Chile, and the United States.

 

Related Articles (RGLD)

Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
Analyzing Royal Gold's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings