EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) moved higher by 0.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.87% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $814,900,000 higher by 15.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $798,560,000.

Outlook

EnerSys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $104.47

Company's 52-week low was at $62.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.53%

Company Overview

EnerSys provides stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It also manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage are used in the telecommunication and broadband, utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Its segments include Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty.