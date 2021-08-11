Recap: Yield10 Bioscience Q2 Earnings

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) moved higher by 3.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.67% over the past year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $174,000 decreased by 21.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $200,000.

Guidance

Yield10 Bioscience hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Yield10 Bioscience hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8y6mm34

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.49

52-week low: $4.16

Price action over last quarter: down 5.30%

Company Description

Yield10 Bioscience Inc is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company uses two proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms to improve fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture and increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. Having developed various crops, such as Camelina, canola, soybean, and corn, the firm concentrates to improve carbon dioxide fixation efficiency in photosynthesis and its direction to and conversion into plant matter. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.