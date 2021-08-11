MannKind: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) moved higher by 3.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $23,280,000 higher by 54.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MannKind hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mannkindcorp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations&eventid=3196834&sessionid=1&key=C1242AB4DDA054C15743BF9DE8B0E0A3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.25

52-week low: $1.54

Price action over last quarter: down 0.50%

Company Profile

MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its approved product, Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, is an ultra-rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The product consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler.