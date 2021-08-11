 Skip to main content

Looking into Haemonetics's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 11:11am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted sales of $228.53 million. Earnings were up 61.57%, but Haemonetics still reported an overall loss of $8.21 million. In Q4, Haemonetics brought in $225.03 million in sales but lost $21.37 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Haemonetics posted an ROCE of -0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Haemonetics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Haemonetics reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.5/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.46/share.

 

