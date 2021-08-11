 Skip to main content

AppHarvest Shares Plummet On Q2 Earnings Disappointment, Reduced FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 11:27am   Comments
  • AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPHreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 34.8% quarter-on-quarter, to $3.14 million, missing the analyst consensus of $5.87 million.
  • Operating expenses soared 1503% Y/Y to $27.5 million. The loss from operations widened Y/Y to $(40) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(22.7) million.
  • Loss per share of $(0.32) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.19).
  • The company's Q2 results were impacted by operational headwinds and low market prices for tomatoes. It had sold 8.6 million pounds of tomatoes in Q2.
  • AppHarvest held $273.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • AppHarvest plans to organize internally under a holding company parent with three operating companies.
  • "Project New Leaf" targets $40 million annualized efficiencies and reductions in the cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expense. The project includes reductions in force.
  • AppHarvest has executed a nonbinding letter of intent with Mastronardi Produce to form a joint venture, FarmCo, to build and operate new high-tech CEA (controlled environment agriculture ) facilities and expand production.
  • Outlook: AppHarvest has cut FY21 sales outlook to $7 million - $9 million (prior $20 million - $25 million), versus the consensus of $21.72 million.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EBITDA loss to widen to $(75) million - $(70) million from $(52) million - $(48) million.
  • Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its long-term 2025 outlook. It projects $350 million - $400 million in net sales in FY25.
  • Price Action: APPH shares are trading lower by 31.7% at $8.18 on the last check Wednesday.

