 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expenses Weigh On Innoviz's Flat Q2 Revenue, Reiterates Order Book Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Share:
Expenses Weigh On Innoviz's Flat Q2 Revenue, Reiterates Order Book Guidance
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZreported second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 0.3% year-on-year to $1 million.
  • The costs increased 23.8% Y/Y, leading to a gross loss of $(1.1) million.
  • Operating expenses shot up 423.3% Y/Y due to $47.2 million attributable to stock-based compensation granted as part of the SPAC business combination, which closed in Q2 2021. Additionally, the company continued to invest heavily in R&D, with R&D expenses totaling $32.1 million.
  • Loss per share was $(0.58), versus $(0.73) last year
  • Innoviz held $351.4 million in cash and equivalents. It used $16.5 million in operating cash flow during Q2.
  • Innoviz remains confident in its previously announced forward-looking order book guidance of $2.4 billion.
  • Price Action: INVZ shares closed higher by 2.66% at $8.50 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INVZ)

Understanding Innoviz Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Innoviz Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Analyzing Innoviz Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com