Recap: Target Hospitality Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 93.33% over the past year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $74,986,000 higher by 39.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $72,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Target Hospitality reaffirmed FY21 sales guidance of $260 million-$270 million and also expects adjusted EBITDA of $97 million-$107 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2541/42171

Technicals

52-week high: $4.70

52-week low: $0.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.25%

Company Description

Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides vertically integrated specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management, and laundry service. Target Hospitality serves clients in the oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, government, and immigration sectors. Its operating segment includes Permian Basin; Bakken Basin; Government; TCPL Keystone and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.

 

