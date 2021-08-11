Crown Crafts: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.00% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $18,712,000 rose by 15.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nu8OjwQt

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.40

52-week low: $4.70

Price action over last quarter: down 5.26%

Company Description

Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs, and internet-based retailers. The company's brands include NoJo, Neat Solutions, Sassy, and Carousel. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others, and as private-label goods.