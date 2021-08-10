Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $5,218,000 rose by 18.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,730,000.

Guidance

Fuel Tech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $7.04

52-week low: $0.60

Price action over last quarter: down 6.33%

Company Profile

Fuel Tech Inc is an technology provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction to utility and industrial customers. The company operates in two segments, Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. TheFuel Chem technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics and Chemical Kinetics Modeling boiler modeling for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology.