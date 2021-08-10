Gulf Island Fabrication: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 69.44% year over year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $24,268,000 declined by 59.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $34,430,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qwk3e828

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.30

Company's 52-week low was at $2.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.79%

Company Overview

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc is a US-based company that is a fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels. The company also provides installation, hook-up, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews. The company operates through segments namely Fabrication division fabricates structures such as offshore drilling and production platforms and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas industries; Shipyards division manufactures new build and repairs various steel marine vessels in the United States; Services division provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms, welding, and inshore structures and also provides maintenance and industrial facilities.