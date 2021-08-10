Jamf Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $86,238,000 rose by 38.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $82,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $92,500,000 and $94,500,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wcmm7rgd

Technicals

52-week high: $41.22

Company's 52-week low was at $27.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.22%

Company Description

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.