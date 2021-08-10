Recap: Regulus Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 65.22% year over year to ($0.08), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xnw8bbur

Technicals

52-week high: $2.32

52-week low: $0.42

Price action over last quarter: down 18.18%

Company Overview

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of microRNA therapies. MicroRNA therapies target diseases such as cancer, metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases. MicroRNA is a noncoding ribonucleic acid that regulates most genes in the genome. The company partnered with Sanofi to create a compound targeting orphan diseases and with AstraZeneca to cure Type 2 Diabetes/prediabetes.