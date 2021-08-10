Recap: NV5 Global Q2 Earnings

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.09% over the past year to $1.34, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $179,503,000 up by 10.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $174,090,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.20 and $4.55.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $705,000,000 and $727,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.nv5.com%2F&eventid=3193367&sessionid=1&key=0BED941F0918447D093045C842A75B5F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $109.39

52-week low: $47.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.82%

Company Description

NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the energy, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial and residential markets. It helps clients with plan, design, build, test, certify, and manages a wide variety of projects. The company provides a wide range of services, including, construction quality assurance, surveying, and mapping, design, consulting, program and construction management, permitting, planning, and compliance certification. The operating business segments are Infrastructure and Building, Technology & Sciences. The maximum revenue derives from the Infrastructure segment.