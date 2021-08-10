 Skip to main content

Market Overview

PaySign: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% year over year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $6,651,000 higher by 3.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,820,000.

Guidance

PaySign Sees FY21 Sales $29M-$32M Vs. $30.57M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pays/mediaframe/45665/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.98

52-week low: $2.38

Price action over last quarter: down 18.42%

Company Description

PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. It designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Through the platform, it provides services including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It manages programs for many of the pharmaceutical manufacturers with co-pay assistance products designed to maximize new patient acquisition, retention, and adherence.

 

