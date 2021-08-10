Darling Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 200.00% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $1,199,000,000 up by 41.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000.

Outlook

Darling Ingredients hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Darling Ingredients hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $79.65

Company's 52-week low was at $29.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.61%

Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers, and other specialty products. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments: feed ingredients (the majority of revenue), food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.