Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q2 Earnings

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.55% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $3,413,000 higher by 37.73% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,680,000.

Guidance

ClearPoint Neuro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $16,000,000 and $17,500,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/clpt/mediaframe/45995/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $31.29

52-week low: $3.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.56%

Company Description

ClearPoint Neuro Inc is a medical device company based in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. The company's ClearPoint system, which is in commercial use in the United States, is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and ClearTrace is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. The company's products and product candidates include ClearPoint neuro system, MRI-guided drug delivery, and Thermal therapy system.