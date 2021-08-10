Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.50% year over year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Beyond Air hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45957/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.30

52-week low: $4.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.19%

Company Overview

Beyond Air Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company which develops a Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm is applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections.