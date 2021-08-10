Harrow Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1000.00% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $18,134,000 up by 124.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=I9xEp7jC

Price Action

52-week high: $11.24

Company's 52-week low was at $4.65

Price action over last quarter: down 0.66%

Company Description

Harrow Health Inc is an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is specialized in the development, production, and sale of medications that offer competitive advantages and serve unmet needs in the marketplace. Its cornerstone of ophthalmology program consists of proprietary Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations that are designed to address patient compliance issues and provide other compelling medical and economic benefits.